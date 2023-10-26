Maren Morris isn’t just leaving country music. She’s also leaving her husband! On October 2, the “My Church” singer, 33, filed for divorce from songwriter Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. “Maren has become disillusioned by a lot of things lately,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “their relationship being one of them.” In recent years, the progressive spitfire has spoken out against issues within the recording industry. She slammed Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, for making transphobic remarks and condemned Morgan Wallen’s use of a racial slur. While Ryan, 36, publicly defended Maren for speaking her mind, an insider tells Life & Style that her attacks on country music and its biggest names began to have an effect on his own career in Nashville.

“Ryan always took the backseat to let Maren shine,” says the insider. “All he wanted to do was write music, but some of the people Ryan writes with are people Maren has made mad, and it caused a huge problem between them.” While friends hope the couple can work things out, what Maren needs right now is time and space to herself, says the source: “She wants a break from it all.”

“They’ve been having problems for a while,” reveals an insider, who says Ryan got caught up in Maren’s country music drama.