Maren Morris seemed to be throwing some not-so-subtle shade at fellow country singer Jason Aldean while promoting an upcoming music video. The country star seemingly fired back at his controversial hit “Try That In a Small Town” after she publicly feuded with his wife Brittany Aldean in 2022.

The “Girl” songstress, 33, shared a Thursday, September 8 Instagram post with a photo of her wearing a chic black halter top while laying back against fake green grass with a skeptical look on her face. The next slide showed a video of a toy small town setting with a sign that read, “Welcome to Our Perfect Small Town From Sunrise to Sundown,” with “small town” in bright red letters and an American flag flying above it.

Over the video, Maren’s voice could be heard singing in her new tune, “Oooo, do ya hear that?” She captioned the post with the defiant statement, “I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom.”

Courtesy of Maren Morris/Instagram

Jason, 46, first released “Try That In a Small Town” in May, but his music video for it which dropped on July 14 caused a storm of controversy, as it featured images of police protests, vandalism and rioting that some claimed targeted BLM protests. It was banned by CMT after critics of the video alleged it had racial undertones.

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer wrote in an Instagram post when the video dropped, “When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way.”

Maren and Jason’s wife Brittany, 35, got into a social media war of words after the “Bones” singer accused the former American Idol contestant of alleged transphobic remarks. The beauty blogger wrote in an August 2022 Instagram post, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Fellow country singer Cassadee Pope tweeted on August 26, 2022, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” referring to Brittany’s post, adding, “But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Maren commented on Cassadee’s post, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” towards Brittany, referring to the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol following the 2020 presidential election.

When Brittany appeared on the September 2, 2022, episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the controversy, the host called Maren a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer.” In response, the Arlington, Texas, native shared a Twitter post showing a black T-shirt with white lettering reading “Maren Morris lunatic country music person,” along with the phone number for the Trans Lifeline’s hotline number. “All proceeds will be split between @TransLifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program,” Maren captioned the post.