Enjoying the sun and sand! Maren Morris showed off her bikini body while wearing a zebra-print swimsuit during a vacation in Tulum, Mexico, on Wednesday, January 11.

The “Circles Around This Town” songstress, 32, walked around the beach and splashed in the ocean while enjoying the winter sun. She also shared photos from her trip via Instagram.

“A camera self-timer is a useful tool for a–holes,” the songstress joked, snapping selfies wearing the same zebra-print bikini.

Maren’s trip came during fellow country star Brandi Carlile’s fourth annual “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” music festival. “Dreamy few days in Mexico. Thank you @brandicarlile for facilitating this magical festival for us,” Maren wrote on social media, sharing some other moments from her trip.

The “My Church” musician and Brandi, 41, are also members of The Highwomen country group formed in 2019 alongside Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

“I think a lot of people on my team probably thought I was insane to join a band right in the middle of my own album cycle and tour,” Maren told Rolling Stone in July 2019 of the music group. “But when Brandi called to ask me if I wanted to be a Highwoman, and that these were going to be the people involved, I couldn’t say no. I’ve also been touting the same message with Girl; it’s high time for more female perspectives in the country genre.”

By now, it’s no secret that the “I Could Use a Love Song” musician has no problem speaking her mind — with song lyrics and on social media. After welcoming her son, Hayes, with husband Ryan Hurd, she even sent a message to mommy-shamers and other first-time moms about getting their pre-baby body back.

“Am never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it: I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” Maren captioned an April 2021 Instagram post. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f–king badass. And yeah, I’m proud.”

Fans are proud of her for being herself! Scroll through the gallery to see Maren’s cute bikini moments from her Mexico getaway.