Any day now! Margot Robbie is in total nesting mode as she prepares for her first baby with hubby Tom Ackerley. “She’s putting the finishing touches on the nursery and can’t wait to meet the little one,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

After their 2016 wedding, Margot and Tom, both 34, melded their lives as megawatt producing partners. Now, says the source, they’re both “so excited” for the joint venture of parenthood. “They’re ready for this. They’ve been busy promoting their movie My Old Ass and just came off a vacation in Italy. They’re looking forward to quiet time together.”

The Oscar nominee famously bristled at being asked about becoming a mom, so it’s no wonder she’s kept mum on her pregnancy. Says the source, “All that matters is a healthy baby and safe delivery.”