Matt Harvey may have struck out of Major League Baseball, but the former New York Mets player briefly found love with now-ex-girlfriend Monika Clarke. After the duo split, Monika has kept busy working multiple careers.

What Does Matt Harvey’s Ex-Girlfriend Monika Clarke Do for Work?

Monika juggles more than one job. The Australia native has been working as a model since she was a teenager. After moving to New York City, Monika explored different career paths, becoming an executive of the celebrity hotspot Zero Bond in the Big Apple.

Zero Bond is known for its exclusivity in the NoHo neighborhood of New York. Among the most famous stars who were spotted socializing at the nightclub are former couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, where they were seen on a date in late 2021.

In addition to working for Zero Bond, Monika is also the owner of her own Jeremy company: My Verite.

Sam Tabone/WireImage

When Did Matt Harvey and Monika Clarke Start Dating?

Matt and Monika reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating in mid-2023. Throughout their short-lived romance, the couple posted pictures of each other via Instagram. However, the photos have since been deleted after they split in August of that year.

Though the pair did not publicly discuss their past relationship, Monika has discussed her dating preferences. During an October 2020 interview with DMARGE, the model noted that humor “is a big thing for [her].”

“And someone who appreciates sarcasm,” Monika added. “Also, a man who is humble and can always have an interesting conversation. Confidence without arrogance. A man who makes his woman feel appreciated and respected.”

Has Monika Clarke Dated Other Celebrities?

Aside from Matt, Monika was linked to several A-listers in the past. One of her most famous relationships was with Outlander actor Sam Heughan. The two were first spotted kissing in March 2022 in New York City, and their love ultimately fizzled out by the end of that year.

Who Has Matt Harvey Dated?

Matt appears to have a type, as he has dated other models in the past. Before he and Monika got together, the former professional athlete was linked to runway queens Adriana Lima, Devon Windsor and Anne Vyalitsyna.

Why Did Matt Harvey Get Suspended From Baseball?

In May 2022, Matt was suspended for 60 MLB games after he admitted to drug abuse, which violates the league’s zero-tolerance policy for drugs.

Matt had played with the New York baseball team from 2011 until they traded him for the Cincinatti Reds in 2018. The following year, the former pitcher signed to the Los Angeles Angels. However, his time on the L.A. team was short-lived due to his acknowledgement of drug usage. Afterward, he played in Minor League Baseball for the Oakland Athletics, the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.

What Is Matt Harvey Doing Now?

In May 2023, Matt announced his retirement from professional baseball. He is now reportedly working in commercial real estate as the managing director of the company Newmark.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).