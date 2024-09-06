Meagan Good is supporting boyfriend Jonathan Majors in more ways than one since the actor was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in April and dropped by Marvel.

“Meagan pays for everything,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!”

The actress, 43, is also said to be paying child support for Jonathan’s young daughter from a previous relationship.

“No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy,” adds the source about Jonathan, 34. “If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage.”