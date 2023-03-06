Making a name for himself! Jonathan Majors has had quite the rise to fame with starring roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Thanks to his various acting projects, the California native has racked up quite the net worth in Hollywood.

“I’m here to disrupt,” Jonathan said during a February 2023 interview with The Ringer. “I mean, apparently that was my mission this year.”

As his star continues to rise, there’s no doubt that his net worth will keep growing. Keep reading for details on now Jonathan makes his money.

What Is Jonathan Majors’ Net Worth?

According to multiple outlets, the Devotion star has an estimated net worth of around $2 million.

Which Marvel Movies Has Jonathan Majors Starred In?

Yes, his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Since then, he’s become a household name.

“I watched all the [Marvel] films and I never thought I would be picked to do it. You know what I mean? They’ve not asked me to change my approach to acting, which was my biggest fear,” Jonathan told Vanity Fair in February 2023 about taking the role. “I mean, [seeing the movie poster] was probably one of the few moments where I’m like, Holy f–k. This can’t be real. I’m pretty cool. I’m pretty slow to excitement, but I was like, Oh, it’s on.”

Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Who Does Jonathan Majors Play in ‘Creed III’?

He starred as Damien Anderson alongside Michael B. Jordan‘s Adonis Creed in the film.

“Show me your show, and show me your world, and allow me to change it, you know?” Jonathan told The Ringer about how he entered the Creed franchise.

Jonathan Majors’ Other TV and Movie Roles

The actor got his start as Corporal Henry Woodson in the 2017 movie Hostiles. Other than his major 2023 roles in Marvel and the Creed franchises, he’s appeared in movies like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Out of Blue, Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, Devotion and more. He also starred in the 2020 series Lovecraft Country.

Jonathan Majors Is Private

Other than his TV and movie projects, Jonathan stays out the public eye for the most part.

“I think people treat you the way you let them treat you. I am a private individual. I just keep my head down,” he explained to Vanity Fair. It’s about the work, how you do your work. I don’t bother nobody. I have no interest in the f–kery of the industry. I’m in bed by twelve o’clock.”