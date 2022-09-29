A naughty moment caught on camera? Meghan Trainor is finally setting the record straight on *those* viral sex shop photos with husband Daryl Sabara from 2017.

“The sex shop story,” she captioned a now-viral TikTok video posted on Wednesday, September 28. In the clip, the “All About That Bass” songstress, 28, completed the “Super Freaky Girl” storytelling challenge, in which TikTok users tell an embarrassing story set to the Nicki Minaj song.

“One thing about me is that four years ago I went in a sex shop and got paparazzied with my husband, named Daryl, the Spy Kids Juni, and it was embarrassing,” Meghan rapped. “Not what you think, no it wasn’t. It wasn’t for us. I mean, we get pretty freaky, but not like too much. It was for a friend who was too shy to get a vibrator and lube, so I bought it for her.”

As the song continued, Meghan explained that the “sad thing was” Daryl’s choice of shoes for their outing.

“My husband decided to wear his feet shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it — oh, no! The world saw and it was after a workout. We didn’t look good,” she continued. “We kinda looked sad, and it went viral, my mother was pissed. But it’s OK, my friend had good sex. So, it was worth it in the end.”

In the pictures, which have been reshared on social media over the years, Meghan is wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and workout sneakers with her hair up in a high ponytail. The Spy Kids actor, 30, paired his “feet shoes” with shorts and a tie-dye T-shirt as they walked out of the store with him holding the bag.

“I think the biggest deal was how hurt we looked. I think that was the big deal. Because we’d just worked out, and it wasn’t our plan to do this,” Meghan told Refinery29 in Mach 2018 about the photos, noting that it was a “special situation” before launching into the story about her friend.

“This is the honest truth: I went for a friend. It sounds so dumb. It’s so true. I went for a friend because she didn’t want to go to the store,” the “No Excuses” musician said at the time. “And did I pick stuff up for me? Yeah. While I’m here, let’s grab a few things! They give you those black bags, and even if you buy the tiniest thing, you’re gonna get that bag. So they’re like, ‘Whoa! What a huge bag she had.’ When I don’t have a giant, humongous thing in here that I’m gonna go use with Daryl, but I got a few little cute things! And one for my friend!”