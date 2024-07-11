Meghan Trainor Reveals Upgrade to Toilets With Daryl Sabara

Adjacent toilets were only the beginning for Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara! The pop star revealed that she and her husband are getting a bathroom upgrade to have potties that are directly across from each other.

“We’re moving into a new house, and it has a toilet facing this way and a bidet across from it. But I’m gonna make [the bidet] a toilet,” the “All About That Bass” hitmaker, 30, said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast on Monday, July 8. “It’s gonna be a little different [than our situation now] because it’s a tighter bathroom area so we will be close. Knees to knees. That’s better. I want to see him.”

Meghan first revealed in October 2021 that she and Daryl, 32, had toilets next to each other in the bathroom and often did their business together.

“We’ve only pooped together twice … We pee at the same time a lot,” she said on Nicole Byer’s “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast at the time.

Later, Meghan took to X to clarify that she and her husband, whom she married in December 2018, “pooped once together and we laughed and said never again. But he will hang out with me if I’m pooping because we’re soulmates. I legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obviously.”

Dax, 49, and cohost Monica Padman hadn’t heard of the couple’s unusual lavatory setup before.

“Wait, so you and your husband sit next to each other?” Monica, 36, asked, while Dax added, “This is so romantic.”

“Yeah, it’s the best invention in my entire life,” Meghan responded, although she admitted that she got “destroyed” by critics online when she initially told the world about it.

“People were like, ‘Imagine thinking this is normal.’ Sorry you don’t know what love is. Get over it,” the “Mother” singer said. Dax also defended the decision, adding, “Everyone should be free to have their own comfort level, then find a partner with the same comfort level. If two lovers want to hold hands while they do that …”

Meghan and Daryl, who share sons Riley, 3, and Barry, 12 months, have always been candid about their marriage — and made headlines for it. In 2022, the Grammy winner shared the hilarious story behind the viral photos of her and the Spy Kids star at a sex shop in 2017.

“One thing about me is that four years ago I went in a sex shop and got paparazzied with my husband, named Daryl, the Spy Kids Juni, and it was embarrassing,” Meghan rapped along to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” “Not what you think, no it wasn’t. It wasn’t for us. I mean, we get pretty freaky, but not like too much. It was for a friend who was too shy to get a vibrator and lube, so I bought it for her.”

She continued, “My husband decided to wear his feet shoes and the paparazzi got a picture of it — oh, no! The world saw and it was after a workout. We didn’t look good. We kinda looked sad, and it went viral, my mother was pissed. But it’s OK, my friend had good sex. So, it was worth it in the end.”