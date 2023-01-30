Congrats! Meghan Trainor is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” the “Made You Look” singer, 29, announced on Monday, January 30.

Meghan and Daryl, 30, previously welcomed their first child, son Riley, in February 2021. The “All About That Bass” singer’s motherhood journey has been filled with ups and downs. She channeled the experience into writing songs for her album Takin’ It Back, which she called much more “intense” than her other music.

The ballad “Remind Me” was the first song Meghan wrote for her latest album very shortly after giving birth to Riley.

“I started writing it after I had a C-section and was covered in stretch marks with a scar crossing them,” she told Entertainment Weekly in September 2022. “I’ve been open about my struggles with my body, and this was just a whole new layer. I didn’t go in thinking, ‘I’m going to write a sad song or a song about how I’m feeling.’ It just kind of happened, and it was a great therapy session.”

The “Lips Are Movin” songstress admitted to being “overwhelmed” and feeling “a lot of stress” as a working parent, but she acknowledged she has an “army” helping her raise her son.

“I have my family literally living in my house with me, and everyone here,” she said about the help she has with Riley. “My managers are family, and they’re always there for me, so my kid has the most love and protection any child could have. But I think of single moms and single working moms and believe they are the actual heroes in life. They are superheroes walking among us.”

Meghan is extremely grateful and fully recognizes that’s not the norm. “I can barely go pee — and I have a husband and my mom is here,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘How do they get all this done?’ I can’t fathom it.”

The “Dear Future Husband” artist has always been very candid with fans and motherhood is no different. She previously said she’s “telling my truth” through music during an interview with Parents in February 2022.

“I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I’m writing about how I feel in this moment,” the Massachusetts native said. “But it’s not like every day is sad. It’s more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain’t easy, and I have to get up and keep going.”

Despite the difficult parts, Meghan is living her dream with son Riley. “I just felt super-loved by my parents,” she gushed. “They were really good to us. Still are—they’re at our house every day. I think that’s why I always wanted to be a mom too.”