Several fans of the Olympics have expressed concerns about some of the athletes’ uniforms during the 2024 event in Paris, with many arguing that the outfits didn’t provide secure support and coverage during the competitions. In light of the mixed feelings, Melissa Rivers shared her thoughts on the matter during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

After a handful of viewers took to social media to state that the gymnasts’ outfits seemed too skimpy to be performed in, Melissa, 56, admitted that she “didn’t find that with any of the leotards.”

“I think they’re getting a little skimpier in the back. But if my a– looked like that, I would have no problem with it,” she continued before acknowledging that the gymnasts were not the only athletes that faced the concern regarding their uniforms.

After noting that the swimmers’ bathing suits were also questioned, Melissa says that the swimmers’ situation is “different” because their swimsuits are “meant to be aerodynamic.”

“I do think that that was a little much,” she said about the artistic swimmers, adding that some of their swimsuits were so small that they seemed to have “Brazilian bottoms.”

Melissa continued, “I know [for] the divers, the bathing suits are getting really small for the men and the women. We’re mostly seeing that in the back, I’m finding.”

“But again, if I had those bodies …” she jokingly added. “But I do think with some of them we’re … we’re close to having to pixelate certain parts of their bodies.”

Melissa then went on to point out that she had seen plenty of drama regarding the women’s track and field uniforms. Back in April, Nike faced backlash for the uniforms they designed for Team USA’s women’s track and field team. After the designs were shared, many people rushed to social media to argue that the outfits were too revealing and they wouldn’t be comfortable for the athletes to run in. Melissa explained the design included “very skimpy bottoms” and many people believed the outfits were “getting small.”

After discussing some of the more questionable uniforms, Melissa gushed about the Team USA women’s gymnastics uniforms during the latest Olympics in Paris.

Getty Images (2)

“It was so interesting. Like, if you look at the beading, which I loved — especially on the white – it’s a nod to French corsetry. The black one with the stars. The stars are actually negative areas and the whole thing is done to represent Pointillism and Georges Seurat,” she explained about the leotards worn by Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, explaining how they paid tribute to the location of the 2024 games. “The team ones were meant to look like they were wrapped in a flag. And I think as a team, overall, it was so creative and so thought through.”

While she was a fan of the athletes’ uniforms, Melissa also said that the best dressed celebrity in the crowd was Snoop Dog. She admitted she was “not surprised” that Snoop, 52, put so much effort into his looks, though she is impressed that he “has become a national beloved icon.”

“And he’s doing such a good job,” she continued about the rapper. “I mean, talk about someone embodying the spirit and sort of, I feel like, dragging all of us along with him. And he’s just, for me … I mean he’s just nailed it.”