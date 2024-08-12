Jordan Chiles won the bronze medal for her performance during the floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the title was later revoked and awarded to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

Why Did Team USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles Lose Her Bronze Olympic Medal?

Jordan competed last during the floor competition on August 5, 2024, originally scoring a 13.666. Her United States teammate Simone Biles scored a 14.133, taking home the silver medal, while Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade earned a 14.166 to secure the gold.

Jordan’s score put her in fifth place, with Romania’s Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca–Voinea tied for the bronze medal position.

Jordan’s coaches Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Laurent Landi submitted an inquiry to the judges regarding the Team USA member’s routine difficulty and start value. Her score was boosted by 0.100, which bumped her up above Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea.

“The element in question is called a tour jete full,” an announcer explained. “In the team qualifications and team final [last week], she did not get credit for this skill. She has to make a complete twist all the way around, so she should finish facing back toward the other direction. In the initial evaluation of the skill, the judges did not give her credit for that. I talked to her coaches and they said, ‘We thought she did it much better in the finals, so we thought we have nothing to lose and we put in an inquiry.’ The judges decided to give it to her and that’s your one-tenth.”

Romania appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing that Jordan’s coaches submitted their inquiry one minute and four seconds after she completed her routine, exceeding the one-minute deadline by four seconds. The country requested that Jordan, Ana, and Sabrina all be awarded third place, with bronze medals reallocated to each of them. However, the medal was ultimately awarded solely to Ana.

Getty

“The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms. Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect,” the ruling said.

Jordan Chiles’ Coach Speaks Out on Changed Score

One day after the event, Cécile defended Jordan after the gymnast received criticism online and spoke out about the changed score in an emotional post on social media.

“Jordan’s highest possible [start value] on floor is a 5.9—At quals and team finals she received a 5.8 and we didn’t question it because we saw that not all the elements were completed,” she wrote.

Jordan opened up about having her coach’s full support two days later, thanking her for “sticking up” for her. “I think it’s really cool, because you never know with what social media – Social media just sucks in general,” Jordan said during an interview with Access Hollywood published on August 8, 2024. “But I appreciate what she did, and I can’t thank her enough. With times like that, it does get hard. Mentally, physically, emotionally for a lot of people, so I do thank her for that.”

How Did Team USA Respond to Jordan’s Bronze Medal Reallocation?

USA Gymnastics appealed to the CAS’s ruling with video evidence “establishing that Head Coach Cecile Landi’s request to file an inquiry was submitted 47 seconds” and “within the 1-minute deadline required.” The organization requested the “CAS ruling be revised and Chiles’ bronze-medal score of 13.766 reinstated.”

“The time-stamped, video evidence submitted by USA Gymnastics Sunday evening shows Landi first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posed,” USA Gymnastics shared in a statement from their official Instagram account on August 11, 2024. “Followed by a second statement 55 seconds after the score was originally posted. The video footage was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision.”