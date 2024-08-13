Exclusive Melissa Rivers on the Best, Worst Dressed Celebs at the Olympics: Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, More

Melissa Rivers thinks there were a lot of hits and some misses when it comes to fashion at the 2024 Olympics, and she exclusively tells Life & Style which celebrities stood out during the event.

“The women — especially, I think, because it’s Paris, have totally stepped it up,’ Melissa, 56, tells Life & Style while discussing the fashion at the Paris Olympics, which concluded on August 11. “Everything from like Serena [Williams] and the all red Dolce and Gabbana and then you have Emma Chamberlain, who I loved.”

After applauding Serena’s red dress that featured tulle lining and sheer long sleeves and Emma’s Ralph Lauren Team USA ensemble, she adds that Tom Cruise rocked a “summer city chic” look that included a white shirt that had a “cool texture” and black pants.

“I think we’ve seen a lot of the women, especially, having fun being in Paris,” Melissa says.

Melissa explains that it seemed like everyone was “having fun” with their ensembles. “I thought Nina Dobrev hit it out of the park for combining the USA [colors] and still looking cute and normal,” she continued. “Jessica Chastain [also had] all had those cute sweaters. So I’m loving seeing the sort of team spirit.”

However, Melissa says that nobody did Olympics style better than Snoop Dogg. While Snoop, 52, wore several memorable outfits during the games, Melissa says that “all the personalized T-shirts for the athletes” stood out for her. “And then, obviously, the twinning with Martha [Stewart] all dressed up” for the equestrian competition.

“Even his bathing cap when he was swimming with Michael [Phelps] felt he is absolutely living his best life,” Melissa continues about the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper.

While many people were not expecting Snoop to be one of the best dressed stars at the Olympics, Melissa says she is “not surprised” that he put so much effort into his looks. “First of all, what I am surprised about is [that] he has become a national beloved icon. And he’s doing such a good job,” she says. “I mean, talk about someone embodying the spirit and sort of, I feel like, dragging all of us along with him. And he’s just, for me … I mean he’s just nailed it.”

Not only did Snoop make a memorable impression for fans around the world, but Melissa says there were several other celebs that had “fun” with their fashion choices. “Sarah Jessica Parker had the pearls and the fun with fashion,” she points out.

Getty Images (3)

“But also what’s really, I find, making it is all these celebrities with their kids,” she continues, pointing out that several stars made the Olympics a family friendly experience for their kids. “Everyone looks like they’re so lighthearted and so into it and having such a joyous experience. And I find fashion tracks that.”

Melissa concludes that she didn’t see anyone “sitting there all in black” and “trying to look chic.” She adds, “Everyone’s just leaning in and having for the most part and what appears to be a great time.”