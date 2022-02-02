Just like the “Man in the Mirror,” Michael Jackson’s wonderful kids — Paris, Prince and Bigi “Blanket” Jackson — are growing up beautifully.

The Jackson kids rarely made public appearances together, but the young adults walked alongside each other at the opening of Broadway’s MJ: The Musical on February 2, 2022, at the Neil Simon Theatre, which honors their late father, dubbed forever as the “King of Pop” by fans.

Paris and Prince share mother Debbie Rowe, who divorced Michael in 1996, whereas Bigi was born via surrogacy in 2002. The identity of his mother is not publicly known.

Upon the “Billie Jean” artist’s unexpected death in June 2009, the Jacksons grew up in the custody of their grandmother Katherine Esther Jackson. When she was just 11 years old, a heartbroken Paris gave a touching tribute to her dad at his funeral, which aired on TV for the public that summer.

After that, Paris, Prince and Bigi stayed out of the limelight for a while. However, they gradually started making more appearances over a decade after Michael’s tragic death. Prince surprised the world by appearing on Good Morning Britain in October 2021. In the interview, the eldest child of the three opened up about being raised by the “Thriller” musician.

“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” Prince recalled on the show. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship.”

Regarding his role as the big brother, Prince also revealed that Michael instructed him to act as the leader for his siblings.

“Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example,” he said, before discussing his close bond with his brother and sister. “Any moment I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we’re getting older and our own lives are starting to kind of blossom and grow … Any little family dinner, any little family outing — is really a special moment for me.”

As they’ve grown, the siblings each found their own passions. Paris became a successful actress, singer and model, whereas Prince collaborated with his sister to produce the music video for her band’s single “Your Look” in 2020. And the duo’s half-brother Bigi cohosts his and Prince’s YouTube channel, “Film Family,” where they review movies together.

