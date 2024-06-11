Michelle and Barack Obama’s children don’t often appear on the former first lady’s Instagram, except on special occasions — and daughter Sasha Obama’s 23rd birthday was one of them.

The Becoming author, 60, took to Instagram on Monday, June 10, to share a sweet photo of herself hugging her youngest daughter as they stood on what looked to be a rooftop patio. Michelle was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a skirt and sheer blouse, while Sasha contrasted her mother in a vibrant orange and yellow tie-dye dress with green accents and rainbow shoes. They both smiled wide at the camera.

“Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud. Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you,” Michelle captioned the post.

Michelle’s fans and friends also wished Sasha a happy birthday and marveled at how fast she’s grown up in the comments.

“I’m stuck on watching her grow up in front of my eyes!!!!! beautiful inside and out!!! Birthday blessings Sasha!!!!” one user wrote, while another commented, “She’s so grown now! Happy birthday beautiful.”

“Awwwww. I will always remember the little girl with the missing teeth who asked.. ‘Dad, where are you?’ Too cute! Happy Birthday,” a third fan added.

Barack, 62, also shared a tribute to Sasha on his Instagram page. He posted a sweet throwback photo of himself and Sasha sitting in the grass, with his daughter in his lap. “Happy birthday, Sasha! It’s been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world … and you’re just getting started!” the former president captioned the post.

Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama, were just 7 and 10 years old, respectively, when their dad became president of the United States in 2009. They have grown up in the public eye ever since, and they aren’t so little anymore! Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2023, where she earned her undergraduate degree in sociology. Her graduation from the Golden State institution came after she transferred from the University of Michigan in fall 2021.

In a 2022 interview on Good Morning America to promote her book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle gushed about her daughters, calling them “grown women.”

“They’re doing great. Proud of them. They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is,” she said. “And they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn’t ask for anything else.”