She brought the Los Angeles heat! Sasha Obama was spotted rocking a boho-chic crop top and a maxi skirt while walking around the campus of the University of Southern California.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter, 21, slayed in the white, off-the-shoulder mini shirt along with her pink tie-dye long skirt, in photos obtained by Life & Style. The college student wore her hair down in a simple straight style as she carried her bag on her right shoulder while walking to class.

Sasha has proudly shown off her fashion taste over the past year in L.A. Just two weeks prior, the former first daughter boldly wore a braless white crop top and a multi-patterned green, blue and white maxi skirt with sandals as she visited a local beauty salon in the city’s Silver Lake area on August 21.

This is the start of Sasha’s senior year at USC. She was originally attending the University of Michigan but chose to transfer to USC for her final two years of school. Aside from her studies, Sasha has also expanded her social life in recent years, as she has been romantically linked with L.A. native and commercial director Clifton Powell Jr., whose father is famous actor Clifton Powell Sr. The pair have reportedly been dating since the spring of this year, as they were seen in public together for the first time in April.

Michelle, 58, revealed both Sasha and older daughter Malia Obama “have boyfriends and real lives” during an April 19 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” the Becoming author said at the time, referring to how her daughters were big fans of the band.

Sasha’s sister, 24, has also been on the dating scene, as she was spotted in multiple photographs with record producer Dawit Eklund. Nevertheless, Malia is also focused on her career since she is working in Hollywood as a staff writer for Donald Glover’s Amazon TV series, Hive.

“They are just amazing young women,” their proud mother said to host Ellen DeGeneres.

It’s clear that the two sisters have grown into their own adults, as both Sasha and Malia have been seen separately rocking their own styles and keeping busy with their careers.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Sasha’s stylish look!