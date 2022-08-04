Malia Obama seemingly has a new boyfriend! The mystery man she’s been photographed with three times in one week is record producer Dawit Eklund. Keep reading for details on the former first daughter’s love interest.

Where Is Dawit Eklund From?

His Facebook page reveals he’s from Addis Ababa, the capitol of Ethiopia. But according to a March 2016 Washington Post profile on Dawit, he also lived in Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Sudan and elsewhere while growing up due to his parents’ careers with the U.S. government. According to the Daily Mail, his father is a longtime employee of the U.S. State Department, and his mother is from Ethiopia.

Where Did Dawit Eklund Go to College?

According to his Facebook bio, Dawit “studied international development; Africa at George Washington University,” which is a private college in Washington, D.C. He also lists that he studied at the “International Community School of Addis Ababa” prior to his university days.

What Does Dawit Eklund Do for a Living?

Dawit is a record producer and cofounder of 1432 R, an independent record label based out of Washington, D.C. In the Washington Post‘s write-up, the publication noted, “Eklund has emerged as one of Washington’s most exciting dance music producers — but it’s not because he’s splicing styles from around the globe, it’s because he spent a lot of his young life learning how to communicate with different kinds of people.”

How Long Have Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund Been Dating?

It’s unclear when the pair officially became a couple. Malia was first photographed grabbing a takeout meal with Dawit on July 28. They were next snapped on August 2 walking and laughing together after picking up lunch. Malia and Dawit showed off their first PDA in photos taken on August 4 during a morning visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The two put their arms around each other and held on tightly to one another while walking together.

Did Michelle Obama Reveal That Daughter Malia Obama Had a Boyfriend?

The former first lady did confirm that both of her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, had boyfriends during an April 2022 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ former daytime talk show. “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now, they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle jokingly revealed, adding, “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now, they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Malia Obama and Dawit Eklund Have a Significant Age Gap

The record producer is 33 years old, nine years Malia’s senior as she just turned 24 on July 4, 2022.

Has Malia Obama Had a Previous Serious Relationship?

Malia had a college sweetheart during her years studying at Harvard University. She dated fellow student Rory Farquharson, whom she was first photographed kissing after the Harvard versus Yale football game in 2017. The Englishman later spent part of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown with the Obama family, Malia’s dad, former President Barack Obama, revealed during a December 2020 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”