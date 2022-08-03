Does Malia Obama have a new man in her life? After dating boyfriend Rory Farquharson through her collegiate years at Harvard, the former first daughter is now living in Los Angeles and was photographed with a handsome mystery man for the second time in a week.

The pair kept their looks casual on a Tuesday, August 2, outing where they grabbed a quick lunch. Malia, 24, was seen sipping on a berry-colored smoothie, while her companion had a bottle of tea and his meal in a bag. The two were later photographed sharing a hearty laugh together, along with plenty of smiles during their stroll through the streets of L.A.

Malia and her mystery man both dressed down, as she donned a navy hoodie and loose-fitting jeans. Her hunky pal wore a black hoodie and loose green trousers, along with his newly shaved head.

This is the second time the pair have been photographed together in less than a week. On Thursday, July 28, the two were snapped grabbing a takeout meal together. Malia appeared to have come from a workout, dressed in black leggings and a matching black sports bra. Her companion wore a casual a T-shirt and trousers but had a full head of dark hair, which he has since shaved off.

Malia has always kept her love life low-key and private. It’s unclear if she’s still in a relationship with her college boyfriend Rory. She dated the handsome Brit during her years at Harvard, where they were first photographed kissing in 2017 during a Harvard versus Yale football game party. Rory even quarantined with the Obama family in 2020 when he was unable to return home to England during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like, I think, a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us,” former President Barack Obama recalled during a December 2020 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” He added, “Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a while, spades. And then having some spades games. Teaching them how to properly trash talk and slap the cards down.”

Since graduating in 2021, Malia relocated from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Los Angeles, where she’s currently a staff writer on Donald Glover‘s upcoming Amazon series Hive. She hasn’t been photographed with Rory since making the move. But her mom, Michelle Obama, said her daughters had boyfriends during an April 2022 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ former daytime talk show.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now, they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle jokingly noted, adding, “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now, they have boyfriends and real lives.”