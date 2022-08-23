Sasha Obama Goes Braless in White Crop Top While Showing Off Her Belly Button Piercing in New Photos

Former first daughter Sasha Obama is feeling like a natural woman these days when it comes to her always chic wardrobe. She donned a white crop top while going braless and showing off her belly button piercing as she visited a beauty salon in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake area on Sunday, August 21.

Sasha, 21, was fresh-faced and makeup-free while wearing a pair of glasses as she left GBY Beauty, which offers such services as lash extensions, microblading and nail treatments. She rocked a colorful patchwork skirt with comfy slide slits that she previously wore on a June stop at a Los Angeles gas station. Her large knit white shoulder bag with a red strawberry embroidered on it completed Sasha’s very Boho look.

The co-ed could have been getting some last-minute beauty treatments done before she had to hit the books again. She started her senior year of college at the University of Southern California, where classes resumed for the fall semester on August 22. Sasha had originally started her college career at the University of Michigan but transferred to sunny Southern California for her final two years of school.

The move put her closer to family, as Sasha’s older sister, Malia Obama, 24, works in Hollywood as a staff writer on Donald Glover‘s new Amazon series, Hive.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard,” the Atlanta creator and star told Vanity Fair in March, adding about Malia, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Since the sisters both have such busy schedules, they haven’t been photographed out in L.A. together … yet. But each has been snapped by the paparazzi with their respective boyfriends.

Sasha has been dating commercial director and Los Angeles native Clifton “Cliff” Powell, whose father is veteran actor Clifton Powell Sr., since the spring. The couple were first photographed together in April, not long after her mom, Michelle Obama, confirmed that both of her daughters she shares with former President Barack Obama had boyfriends.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle jokingly noted during an April 19 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, adding, “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” while calling her daughters, “just amazing young women.”