Sasha Obama Has Her Own Bold Style! See Photos of Her in Crop Tops, Skirts and More!

Sasha Obama has grown beautifully over the years since her father, former President Barack Obama, and mother, former First Lady Michelle Obama, first took office. From being just a young kiddo to a college student, Sasha is shining in her own ways — mainly by wearing her own bold styles such as edgy crop tops, uniquely patterned skirts and plenty more!

The University of Southern California student transferred to the stunning Los Angeles campus from the University of Michigan for her final two years in school. While living her best life in the city of angels, Sasha has been spotted on multiple occasions, from strutting to class to grabbing a coffee.

In August 2022, the Chicago native was seen rocking a braless white mini tee and a multi-patterned flowing maxi skirt while she visited a local L.A. beauty salon in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

One month later, Sasha was seen at school braving the extreme California heat wave by wearing a loose white off-shoulder crop T-shirt, a maxi skirt and sneakers. She even kept her sleek black hair down as she calmly walked to her next academic course.

The stylish L.A. resident tends to stay away from the public eye. However, her mom has taken pride in talking about her two daughters. In addition to Sasha, the Becoming author also shares Malia Obama with Barack. Malia is no longer in college, as she is working as a staff writer for the Amazon series Hive.

During an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle called her children “amazing young women” while opening up about their newfound dating lives.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home,” Michelle jokingly noted to host Ellen DeGeneres. “Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Sasha is dating commercial director Clifton Powell Jr., whose father is famous veteran actor, Clifton Powell Sr., whereas Malia has been romantically linked to record producer Dawit Eklund.

Both sisters have been preoccupied with their careers in L.A. So, they haven’t been spotted together in quite some time. However, they have been seen with their respective beaus a few times throughout 2022.

