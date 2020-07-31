Slow and steady! Jersey Shore’s Lauren Sorrentino and her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, have built a beautiful life together — and that includes their humble abode. “It’s our dream home,” Lauren exclusively tells Life & Style. “We absolutely love it.”

Even so, the college sweethearts never really stopped adding the finishing touches. “The house is a never-ending work in progress … kind of like us,” Lauren, 35, laughs. “I don’t think it needs anything, but we’re just going to try to improve it a little bit here and there.”

Currently, the Sorrentinos are documenting the “huge” renovation of their basement on YouTube. “We’re about to start the process of building our pool,” Lauren adds while promoting her sunglass collection, The Jet Set Collection by Eleventh Hour x Lauren Sorrentino, available on ELEVENTH HOUR’s website.

Of course, when sharing private information — a.k.a. what your house looks like — with the internet, it can sometimes be cause for concern, but Mike and Lauren are used to it. “I think it is interesting when you share your home on TV, everybody feels like it’s an open place to visit,” she explains. “But people are usually respectful. We get a lot of drive-bys, but nothing too invasive.”

Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

As for Lauren’s favorite room in the house? “We put in a home gym and it’s still not finished. It has a few pieces of equipment and we’re definitely going to continue to build it out,” details the MTV personality. “But being able to roll out of bed and get my workout in and just get it done without tempting to stall my day or sign up for a class or anything like that, it’s become my favorite room in the house and I think it’s just because we’re literally just focusing on fitness so much with the free time.”

When Lauren isn’t getting her sweat on in their home gym, she works out with Mike. “He’s basically my trainer on the days that we work out together,” the “Here’s The Sitch” podcast host gushes. “We’ve been staying busy just by being really active and finding new ways to keep our fitness number one priority.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

