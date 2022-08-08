Rare Outing! Mila Kunis and Husband Ashton Kutcher Enjoy Beach Day: Photos

Rare outing! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a beach day together in Santa Barbara, California.

The Two and a Half Men actor, 44, was photographed shirtless while wearing red and black swim trunks and a white baseball cap. As for Mila, 38, she looked cute in jean shorts, a graphic T-shirt and baseball cap.

The couple could be seen laughing as they tossed a football, did some bodyboarding and enjoyed the Southern California sunshine. Mila and Ashton’s two children, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, did not appear in photos with their parents.

Mila previously joked about their “codependent” family after the foursome quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our whole family is already codependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire codependency,” the Bad Moms actress told Entertainment Tonight in January 2021. “My husband and I were codependent for, like, eight years.”

She continued, “In this pandemic, our kids are like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I’m like, ‘The bathroom.’ We haven’t left each other. We’re in the house. They’ve forgotten that we have to go out of the house.”

The close proximity to their kids for an entire year actually led Ashton and Mila to jump at the opportunity to be part of a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial in 2021.

“Ashton and I, we never work together,” the Four Good Days actress said. “In the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do. Every other time I’ve been offered a Super Bowl ad, it’s always a female having to be scantily clad. This one comes around and I started laughing so hard. I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

Mila said she was pumped at the prospect of having “two days” away from home, adding, “I hate saying it, but we were like, ‘Freedom!’ It was amazing.”

She acknowledged, “I love my children so very much — so, so much … But I’ve never been so excited to wake up at 5 in the morning to be like, ‘I’m going to work!’ And I literally skipped out of the house.”

Ashton and Mila were longtime friends after starring on That ‘70s Show together from 1998 to 2006. However, their relationship turned romantic when they reconnected at the 2012 Golden Globes following Ashton’s split from ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he divorced in 2013, and Mila’s long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin ending in 2011.

After trying a friends with benefits arrangement, they officially began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2014. Mila gave birth to their first child, Wyatt, in October 2014, nine months before they walked down the aisle in July 2015. Their son, Dimitri, was born in November 2016.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Mila and Ashton’s day at the beach!