Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Milania Giudice has revealed that she lost 40 pounds while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey during her mid-teens and underwent subtle pressure to lose weight.

The 17-year-old revealed on the July 5 episode of her mom’s “Namaste B$tches” podcast, “I weighed so much. My heaviest was like 150, and then when I was done, I was like 110.”

“I was so skinny after that. I was literally like a stick. I was so skinny because I just worked out, but I felt good,” Milania continued about her two-month crash diet during middle school. She said she eventually gained back some weight and currently feels “good” about her size.

The teen said Teresa, 51, never directly pressured her to lose weight but would give her subtle guilt trips about what she ate.

“My mom would — she would never say anything to me — but she’d be like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna have another ice cream?’” Milania shared, joking that she would fire back, “‘I don’t care if I’m fat!’ I’d be like, ‘If I’m fat, I’m fat. Whatever. It’s my life.’ I’d be like, ‘Mom, don’t say anything to me. If I’m gonna have another ice cream, I’m gonna have another ice cream!’”

Milania is the third daughter in Teresa’s brood she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, which includes Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, and Audriana, 13. She says her siblings also dropped hints about her eating habits.

Courtesy of Milania Giudice/Instagram

“My sisters would always throw jabs at me. Like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna have another ice cream after dinner?’ They would always throw little jabs at me, but it was fine. It was whatever,” she explained.

Milania made the decision to lose weight and when she did, “It just clicked, and I did it.” She said she was a “full-on pumpkin” at the time and that she started her “glow-up” after she “literally felt suffocated in my own body.”

“It happens to everybody. You go through a glow-up in your life,” the New Jersey native continued. “I had my glow-up when I was hitting eighth grade, I’d say.”

Teresa said that she hired a nutritionist to provide Milania with healthy meals three times a day. The teen also did two-a-day workouts out before and after school.

“They have to want to do it themselves,” Teresa said about her daughters and their body sizes. “You can’t force them, and I didn’t want her to have a complex or anything, and I thought she looked adorable. She was just a little thicker,” adding Milania was “adorable” and “beautiful” no matter what size she was.