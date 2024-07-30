Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s Disney Drama Over Nick Jonas

Millennials and “Zillennials” didn’t know how good they had it when they watched Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez’s feud play out in real-time during their peak Disney days. The then-teens posted shady YouTube videos (before you could subtweet) and even refused to film crossover episodes together. And it was all because of one curly-haired boy-bander: Nick Jonas.

Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place costar Jennifer Stone spilled BTS tea during the Monday, July 29, episode of the “Wizards of Waverly Pod” podcast alongside the Russo family patriarch David DeLuise.

Jennifer, 31, claimed that Selena, 32, and Miley’s beef was so bad that they didn’t appear in the same scenes together during the major Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana 2009 crossover.

“It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick. I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense,” Jennifer told David, 52.

She later noted that the “high school BS” is in the past between Miley, 31, and Selena, who are “fine now. They’re all good now.”

Getty

Miley, Nick, 31, and Selena were the tween love triangle.

The “Flowers” singer and youngest Jonas Brother member dated between 2006 and December 2007. During their young love romance, they collaborated on projects together.

In 2007, the Jonas Brothers were not only one of the opening acts during the Best of Both World tour with Miley – but they also landed an episode during season 2 of Hannah Montana titled “Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas.”

Nick moved on from the Grammy winner to Selena in 2008 and briefly dated throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Miley had a problem with Nick’s quick feet and slammed him in the most epic way when she released her rage song “7 Things” in June 2008.

“The seven things I hate about you / Oh, you/ You’re vain, your games, you’re insecure/ You love me, you like her,” Miley sings in reference to Selena. “You made me laugh, you made me cry, I don’t know which side to buy.”

Getty

The following year, Miley released her memoir, Miles to Go, and revealed the writing process of the song, while referring to Nick as “Prince Charming.”

“I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things.’ I wanted to punish him, to get back at him for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I ‘hate,’” she wrote. “But I’m not a hater. My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song … But you know, at least I’m getting some good songs out of it.”

Almost one decade later, the “Jealous” singer confirmed that the song was indeed about him.

“I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 [in the music video],” Nick revealed during a 2018 interview on BBC Radio. “I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”

As far as Miley and Selenerr go, some fans may remember the young ladies on screen together. During Hannah Montana season 2, Selena portrayed Hannah’s pop star rival Mikayla Skeech during the “I Want You to Want Me…to Go to Florida” episode.

These days, they have nothing but love for one another and Selena even mentioned Miley during her 2022 monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live.

“One of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, said ‘Just be yourself and have fun,’” Selena said while impersonating Miley’s voice. “And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”