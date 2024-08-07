Miley Cyrus is picking herself up off the floor after dad Billy Ray Cyrus‘ foul-mouthed rants, in which he attacks his daughter as well as ex-wives Firerose and Tish Cyrus, were recently leaked — and sources exclusively tell Life & Style the family is locked in crisis talks over how to handle the most humiliating situation they’ve ever faced.

“It goes without saying that Miley is disgusted and shocked that her father would go as far to call her and her mother those kinds of names. It’s just beyond belief and she’s lost all respect for him,” an insider says, referring to the shocking audio that came to light last month.

In them, the 62-year-old called Firerose, 36, “a selfish f–king bitch” and Tish, 57, a “whore” and a “cheater.” When speaking about the “Flowers” singer, 31, he said, “everyone knows that devil’s a skank.” (“I was at my wits’ end,” Billy Ray explained when he took to Instagram to address the leaked audio.)

However, according to the Life & Style source, “It really validates the decision [Miley] made long ago to take her mother’s side because they’ve seen a lot of his rage and nasty behavior over the years.”

Miley’s relationship with her dad seemingly turned icy following Billy Ray’s 2022 divorce from Tish and subsequent marriage to Firerose. Miley served as maid of honor to her mother’s wedding to actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023 but was not in attendance when Billy Ray married Firerose two months later.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer also publicly snubbed her father when she accepted her first Grammy Award in February, omitting any mention of him in her speech.

“At the end of the day, he’s still her dad,” the source notes, pointing out that Miley doesn’t want to let Firerose “ruin their whole family and divide and conquer them, so to speak.”

Adds the insider, “They’re trying their best not to react too much and trying to let it wash over them, but at the same time they’re very embarrassed. The whole situation has been beyond humiliating.”

Billy Ray is also father to adult children Brandi Cyrus, 37, Trace Cyrus, 35, Braison Cyrus, 30, and Noah Cyrus, 24. He shares son Christopher Cody, 32, with Kristin Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish.

“The really sad thing is that Firerose has already managed to divide the family,” says the source. “Braison and Noah took their dad’s side and got very close to her, and it’s put a huge strain on the rest of them. They’re all barely speaking.”

And even though Billy Ray’s divorce from Firerose was finalized on Monday, August 5, “it hasn’t really helped heal anything between them all,” the source reveals. “There’s still so much anger and ugliness that’s gone on, and Noah and Braison are still taking Billy Ray’s side, so it’s left them all in this awful feud that seems to have no end in sight.”

Because Miley is a very proud person, the insider adds, “She hates that everyone’s talking about her and her family like this and is just praying it will pass as soon as possible.”

Still, the family is worried about what will happen next, says the source: “The fear of course is that Firerose has even more ammunition that she’s going to drop. If her dad has said these sort of things so casually, there’s no telling what else he’s said in one of his angry rants; it’s pretty terrifying. He’s clearly been very loose-lipped and disloyal, so the question is: What other family secrets has he spilled?”