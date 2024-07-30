Billy Ray Cyrus didn’t hold back. In an expletive-laced rant that recently surfaced, the 62-year-old tore into his estranged wife, Firerose, ex-wife Tish Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus, calling Firerose “a selfish f–king bitch,” Tish a “whore” and a “cheater” and saying of Miley, “everyone knows that devil’s a skank.”

Following the tape’s release, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer doubled down, posting, “Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end” before dragging the Aussie singer again and calling his wife of seven months a fraud. He ended his rant, “See you in court.”

An insider exclusively tells Life & Style, Miley, who has been estranged from her father — she skipped his wedding last October — isn’t surprised by the vitriol. “He’s an angry vengeful man and Miley’s attitude is she doesn’t need that toxicity in her life.” Indeed, the “Flowers” singer posted a pic with Tish the day after news of Billy Ray’s tirade broke. “Miley had her reasons for cutting ties with her father,” says the source. “She’s glad people are finally hearing for themselves what kind of person he is. Maybe now people will stop asking her why she doesn’t speak to him!”