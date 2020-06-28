A new baby? Singer Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin welcomed a new addition to their family on June 28 — a little kitten they rescued from a Texas highway.

“Two-lane highway in Texas, speed limit 70. Brendan slows down and does a U-turn,” the 36-year-old set the scene on Instagram. She asked her husband, 28, why he was turning around — to which he told his wife he saw a kitten in the road and knew she would “kill” him if he didn’t go to the feline’s rescue.

“Well I guess the rescue ways are rubbing off on him,” she continued, adding they stopped by her parent’s house on the way back to their own home in Nashville. “Dad has a new bestie,” she gushed, noting the new kitten did the nine-hour drive home with them and their three dogs and was “such a champ” during the journey.

“He is 4-5 weeks old and weighs 14 ounces,” Miranda concluded. “Y’all, welcome Tequila the kitten to the family!” The Texas native shared photos of herself, her husband and her father cuddling with the new arrival — and boy, is he precious.

The heartwarming situation came as the happy couple has been “laying low” while road tripping during quarantining together. “She’s loving her new Airstream and traveling around the country with Brendan,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They’re sightseeing, making stops, cooking, sleeping under the stars — it’s been heaven.”

The quality time has been so intimate, they’ve even had “long conversations” about starting a family together. “It’s something they both want but agreed to wait a little while,” the source revealed. “Now, having all this time together with no interruptions, and with the current state of the world, they’re rethinking the timing of everything. A family might come sooner than they originally planned.”

Just a few months ago, the couple didn’t have time to start trying for a baby between Miranda’s schedule of “touring and recording new music,” an additional insider revealed in November 2019. However, the coronavirus pandemic changed things for the dynamic duo.

“Their time together in quarantine has been a very positive bonding experience,” the source gushed. “Normally she’s on tour and the downtime she would get with Brendan was usually clouded by the business of being on the road. It wasn’t good. Now, it’s just the two of them with no distractions.”

It seems that will come in handy with their new furry friend!