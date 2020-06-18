Instagram

Amazing what a little extra quality time can do! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have been “laying low” amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the months at home and traveling together got them thinking about having a baby sooner rather than later, a source tells Life & Style exclusively.

“She’s loving her new Airstream and traveling around the country with Brendan,” the insider explains. “They’re sightseeing, making stops, cooking, sleeping under the stars — it’s been heaven. They’ve even had long conversations about starting a family together. It’s something they both want but agreed to wait a little while. Now, having all this time together with no interruptions, and with the current state of the world, they’re rethinking the timing of everything. A family might come sooner than they originally planned.”

In November 2019, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that “between touring and recording new music, they don’t have the time to start trying,” for a baby, but after the coronavirus pandemic, everything changed.

“Miranda can’t remember having this much time to herself,” the insider continues, noting she couldn’t be happier to use the extra free time to connect with her husband. “Their time together in quarantine has been a very positive bonding experience. Normally she’s on tour and the downtime she would get with Brendan was usually clouded by the business of being on the road. It wasn’t good. Now, it’s just the two of them with no distractions.”

The “Bluebird” artist surprised fans by revealing she tied the knot with the hunky former NYPD cop on Valentine’s Day, 2019. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for …. me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. The news came nearly four years after her 2019 split from country crooner Blake Shelton, and Miranda has never been shy about sharing how much happier she is with Brendan. “When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it’s like a smile from the inside,” Miranda told ET Online in October 2019.

It seems like things have just gotten better and better since. The couple’s been putzing around the country in the new trailer they nicknamed “The Sheriff,” and she’s been “writing new music and evaluating her life, which always gets her creative juices flowing,” our source explains.

“This is a very special time for Miranda and Brendan,” the insider concludes. It looks like she could be giving birth to new music amid her family planning process!