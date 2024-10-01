Miranda Lambert adores being a stepmom to husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 4-year-old son, Landon. “[He’s] amazing,” the country star has gushed.

She even enjoys spoiling her friends’ children. “I was just bawling,” Miranda said after learning that a pal was expecting a girl. “I was like, ‘I want to be able to buy glitter and unicorns!’”

But at the end of the day, the “Little Red Wagon” singer doesn’t feel the need to have a baby of her own. “Miranda says her life is full without being someone’s mom, and that she and Brendan are super happy with the way things are,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Never say never, but she’s 40, and right now kids just aren’t in her future.”

Former NYPD officer Brendan, 32, is totally OK with that, too. “While he would love to have a baby with Miranda,” adds the source, “Brendan respects her decision and loves her no matter what.”