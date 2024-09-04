Miranda Lambert Says Marriage to Brendan Was 'Meant to Be'

Miranda Lambert never thought she would end up with a “city boy,” but that’s exactly what happened. The country singer opened up about her relationship with husband Brendan McLoughlin and said that it was “meant to be.”

“It was the most random thing,” Miranda, 40, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, September 4. “He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing.”

The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was also asked what she’s learned about love since being with Brendan, 32, and revealed her romance with the former police officer has taught her “so much.”

“I guess the thing I’ve learned the most is just that communication is everything. Love doesn’t always cut it,” Miranda explained. “You’ve got to talk about s–t. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say. Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it.”

Brendan and Miranda first met in 2018 when she appeared on Good Morning America, the set where Brendan worked security. Their chance encounter kicked off a whirlwind romance and just three months later, the two tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Miranda shared the news on February 16, 2019, via Instagram when she posted a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress.

“I wanted to share some news,” she wrote alongside the photo. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan McLoughlin, for loving me for … me. #TheOne.”

However, it wasn’t long before some of the skeletons in Brendan’s closet came to light. The same month that the couple made their red carpet debut, Brendan welcomed a son with his ex Kaihla Rettinger. Brendan allegedly cheated on his ex-fiancée Jackie Bruno with Kaihla.

“Yes, she definitely married a cheater, absolutely,” Carol Bruno, the mother of his former fiancée, previously told In Touch at the time.

Miranda wasn’t fazed and she and Brendan have happily celebrated five wedding anniversaries together. However, in June 2024, a video of Brendan dancing with another woman at a bar surfaced online that caused fans to question his commitment to Miranda. In the video that circulated on TikTok, Brendan was spotted dancing closely with a brunette woman in a denim dress. The two were seen performing some sensual dance moves, including the woman grinding up against Brendan’s crotch.

Days later, the woman spoke exclusively with Life & Style and claimed that the encounter was entirely innocent.

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, explained. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

The group was there celebrating a bachelorette party and one of the women asked Brendan if he would “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

“He said of course, and we thanked him,” the woman added. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The mystery woman insisted that Brendan “never” said “anything inappropriate.”

Weeks later, Miranda shared photos of herself and Brendan enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy, seemingly proving all was well within their relationship.