June 2024

Brendan was caught on video dancing with a mystery woman at Miranda’s Nashville bar. In the TikTok footage, Brendan was seen wearing a white tank top and dancing closely with a brunette in a denim dress. Later, the woman was shown grinding against his crotch as they performed some sensual dance moves.

In another clip, Brendan hugged a blonde woman, whose back was to the camera, as they engaged in what seemed to be an intimate conversation. At one point, the woman placed her hands on Brendan’s face while they talked.

Days later, the mystery woman who danced with Brendan spoke out and exclusively dished to In Touch about the “innocent” encounter. “Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the outlet. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

The woman added that she and her group ended up “near the roped-off section” and asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

“He said of course, and we thanked him,” the woman continued. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The woman insisted that “there was never anything inappropriate said” between anyone and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”