Miranda Lambert says she doesn’t mind if fans fight at her shows, just no brawling during the emotional ballads.

The singer got infuriated at a recent concert in her native Texas when two women started wrangling in the middle of her slow tune “Tin Man.”

“Are y’all fighting? During this song?” the Grammy-winning artist, 40, asked after stopping the music. “Because I will come down there and you don’t want that.”

“I’m gonna go east Texas red on your ass real quick!” she added, before having security toss them out of the show.

The “Over You” singer later issued an edict on social media — it’s okay to rassle during her up-tempo numbers, just not during “Tin Man.”

“If you want to fight at my shows, I’m all about it,” Miranda wrote. “I’ve got five songs for you: ‘Fastest Girl in Town,’ ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Little Red Wagon,’ ‘Wranglers’ and ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’ Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man.'”

She’s also admonished audience members for posing for pics, also during “Tin Man.”

She stopped mid-tune to tell attendees, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

The country icon is only half serious about enforcing concert etiquette, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Because tickets are so expensive now, a lot of fans now go to her concerts just to say they were there and take photos, or get drunk and fight — and she’s sick of it,” says the insider. “She wants to be the main event at her own concerts — not some sideshow!”