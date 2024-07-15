Miranda Lambert shared that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had a helping hand in writing her latest single, “Dammit Randy.” The songstress revealed the sweet story in a video posted on Instagram, only three weeks after he was spotted dancing with another woman at a bar.

“‘Dammit Randy’ I wrote with Jon Randall and my husband Brendan,” Miranda, 40, explained in a video shared on July 12. “He got a cut on the record, so he will not shut up about it, which is very funny.”

The Texas native then shared the story behind composing the lyrics. “We were discussing making this new album with our new record label family at Big Loud and Republic, and we were heading to the studio the next day to start recording,” Miranda told her followers.

“Jon and I were doing pre-production at my house in Austin, having some tequila, and we started talking about how excited we were to have a new family that was passionate about the music and dedicated to the art,” she continued. “Jon and I have a saying, ‘Dammit Randy,’ because his name is actually Randy, and we were talking about the journey from a place where we didn’t feel very supported to one where we did. And so ‘Dammit Randy’ was born, and the rest is history.”

The adorable shoutout comes weeks after videos resurfaced of Brendan, 32, getting cozy with several women at Miranda’s Nashville bar Casa Rosa. In the viral TikTok videos, the former New York City police officer was seen wearing a white tank top as he danced closely with a brunette in a denim dress. In another clip, Brendan was seen embracing a blonde woman, her back to the camera, as they engaged in an intimate conversation. At one point, she placed her hands on Brendan’s face as they spoke.

Getty Images

Although the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer has yet to address the claims surrounding her husband, one of the women in the video has defended the country music artist’s husband and told In Touch that they felt he did not cross a line.

She said she and her friends asked Brendan to take a photo with the bride-to-be at their bachelorette party and later ended up in the roped-off section of the bar where he was hanging out.

“I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened,” she told the outlet on June 26. “We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The woman insisted that Brendan was never “inappropriate” toward them and added, “There was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

Miranda met Brendan during a Good Morning America appearance in 2018. At the time, Brendan was working security and she was performing with her band Pistol Annies when they first crossed paths. They walked the aisle just three months later in January 2019 and Miranda shared the news with surprised fans that Valentine’s Day. Brendan has a child from a previous relationship, but he and Miranda do not have any kids together.