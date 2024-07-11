Miranda Lambert’s Cryptic Message After Brendan’s Dance Scandal

Miranda Lambert shared a cryptic message to her fans less than one month after her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was seen inappropriately dancing with a woman in her Nashville bar.

The country star, 40, shared photos via TikTok in her element on a farm in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, June 11. In the first picture, Miranda snapped a selfie in front of an RV as she held her hand up, waving to the camera. She donned a tye-dye T-Shirt and a blue Dallas baseball cap and her wedding ring as the text, “This is your sign to …” appeared in the frame.

The second photo featured a large grass field with fences that traveled yards away.

“ … say goodbye to anything that isn’t serving you anymore,” the text read alongside a wave and hand heart emoji.

Miranda’s new hit single “Dammit Randy” played in the background, as she sang the lyrics, “We were picture perfect, but you couldn’t put it in a frame/ Yeah, now that I made it to the other side/ I hope you’re countin’ singles in your double wide/ Smokin’ cigarettes like they’re goin’ out of style/ Turnin’ me up on your radio dial/ You gave up till the very last minute/ Now that I’m gone I’ve got your attention.”

Miranda Lambert/ TikTok

On June 24, a video of Miranda’s husband went viral after someone shared a clip of him dancing with women at Miranda’s bar, Casa Rosa.

In the series of videos, the retired police officer, 32, was dancing closely to a woman as they chatted in each other’s ear. Later, Brendan was chatting with a second female and was seemingly in their own world in their serious conversation.

Two days later, the first woman who was seen dancing with Brendan addressed the headline-making clip and defended the “innocent” exchange.

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” she told In Touch, keeping her identity anonymous. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

Jane Doe explained that she was out for a Bachelorette party and once they ended up near the VIP area, they asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be” and he agreed.

“Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun,” she continued. “He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

As for the ear chatter, the conversation “was not flirty” and they were so close to each other because “the bar was extremely loud.”

Neither Miranda nor Breandan have publicly addressed the videos.