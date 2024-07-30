Miranda Lambert 'Stressed Over' Brendan McLoughlin Marriage

Miranda Lambert has kept a watchful eye on husband Brendan McLoughlin since his viral scandal in June, where he was captured on video dancing with other women at her Nashville bar. A source told In Touch on Tuesday, July 30, that the country singer is “stressed over her marriage” as she attempts to keep his behavior in line.

“Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind and a warning he’d better mind his behavior or else,” the insider said, noting that the “Mama’s Broken Heart” hitmaker, 40, was “humiliated” by the scandal.

Despite her chat with Brendan, 32, the source added that Miranda is still uneasy about what happened and is “taking it out on her fans” at concerts. While she’s long had a reputation for halting shows to scold attendees for taking selfies, throwing beach balls or chatting, Miranda has seemingly cracked down on her audiences extra hard since her husband’s viral moment. On June 29, she stopped her performance of “Tin Man” mid-song and threatened to “come down there” herself to break up a disruptive group. Days later, on July 13, she scolded a group for seemingly arguing during one of her songs.

“She’s constantly worried about what Brendan’s up to when her back is turned,” the insider continued. “So any little thing will trigger her temper.”

However, the source noted that Miranda “hasn’t pulled the plug on her marriage, nor does she want to.”

“But Brendan will be in the doghouse for a while,” the insider concluded.

Their troubles began when the former New York City police officer was spotted at Miranda’s Casa Rosa bar dancing with a group of women while his wife was seemingly not present. Videos circulated on TikTok on June 24 of Brendan dancing closely with a brunette woman in a denim dress, and the same woman was later seen grinding on him. Another clip showed a woman getting close to Brendan and putting her hands on his face.

However, one of the mystery women told In Touch on June 26 that her group’s encounter with Brendan was entirely “innocent.”

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

“Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar. We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there, and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance,” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said. “We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time.”

The woman added that she and her friends ended up “near the roped-off section” of the bar. They asked Brendan “if he would take a picture with the bride-to-be.”

“He said of course, and we thanked him,” she continued. “Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us, because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together.”

The bar patron insisted that “there was never anything inappropriate said” between anyone and “there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking.”

“He was not flirty,” the woman said. “The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”

Addressing the footage of her putting her hands on Brendan’s face, the woman said she wasn’t “sure why” she did that, calling it a “silly, unconscious habit.”

“I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world. I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all,” she said, adding that she and her group were “grateful” for Brendan’s kindness.

“It’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason,” the woman concluded.