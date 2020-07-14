Prior to Naya Rivera’s untimely death in July 2020, the former Glee actress had a handful of relationships in the public eye. Perhaps her most notable romance was with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Naya and the Stumptown actor have a complicated history. Four years prior to getting married, they briefly dated but it didn’t work out. Eventually, they reconciled in the spring of 2014 and officially tied the knot in July of that year.

“By the time we sort of reconnected, I was like, ‘Gosh, there’s a reason why you keep coming back in my life and we keep coming back together,’” Naya penned in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.

Even after the Devious Maids alum settled down with Ryan, the couple continued to have their ups and downs. Two years into the marriage, Naya filed for divorce. However, one month later, she called off the split and they got back together once more. By this time, they had welcomed their son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, in 2015.

In November 2017, the pair’s relationship took a darker turn. Naya was arrested and charged with domestic battery after Ryan claimed she hit him in the head and face. The charges were later dismissed in January 2018.

One month after their alleged altercation, Naya refiled for divorce. This time, their split was more complicated because of their son. Thankfully, they were able to agree on joint custody and successfully coparented up until Naya’s disappearance on July 8, 2020.

Following Naya’s marriage to Ryan, the Santa Clarita native seemingly stayed single. Based on her social media posts, Naya’s greatest priority was her son, followed by her career and travel. “Just the two of us,” she captioned her final Instagram post featuring a snuggled-up photo with Josey.

While Naya was undoubtedly focused on motherhood for the past two years, the published author was always forthcoming about her love life — including with rapper Big Sean and her former Glee costar Mark Salling.

To learn more about Naya Rivera’s dating history and past relationships, scroll through the gallery below.