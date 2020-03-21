Back off, haters! Nikki Bella gushed about her relationship with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in a new sneak peek for the upcoming season premiere of her hit E! reality TV series, Total Bellas — and she clapped back at all the trolls and naysayers who don’t think their love will last.

“I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone like this. Even when we hold hands or we kiss or we dance, it’s constant fireworks 24/7,” Nikki, 36, said in the clip posted to Instagram on Saturday, March 21. “Everyone says, ‘You just have this lust thing. It’s not real, it’s gonna wear off, you’re going to get sick of him.’ But I can’t wait to prove them wrong. You only hate it because you know it’s the real deal.”

Fans took to the comments to share their support for Nikki’s romance with Artem, 37. “So happy for you. This is a love worth waiting for [heart-eyes emoji] [fire emoji],” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Can’t wait! Nartem’s love story is the best! [red heart emoji].”

But not all fans are on board with the former WWE star’s new man. After Nikki called it quits with her ex-fiancé, WWE pro wrestler John Cena, in July 2018, some of their followers took sides in the split. Fans were even more divided after Nikki started dating Artem in March 2019 — eight months after calling off her wedding with John, 42.

The WWE Hall of Famer and the pro dancer met in 2017 when they were paired together on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. Since Nikki was still in a relationship with John at the time, her relationship with Artem didn’t take a romantic turn until they reconnected months after her public breakup, on a first date that aired during season 4 of Total Bellas.

Now, one year later, Nikki and Artem are engaged and expecting their first child together. An insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that the DWTS alum is getting some tips on how to dote on his pregnant fiancée from Nikki’s brother-in-law, WWE star Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan) — since he’s already a father to daughter Birdie, whom he shares with Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella.

“They pamper their wives,” the source previously revealed. “Daniel has even given Artem some pointers. It’s just about being grounded and patient.”