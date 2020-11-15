A balancing act! Nikki Bella reflected on what it’s been like to parent her newborn son, Matteo, while promoting the new season of Total Bellas. “This is one tired mama,” the longtime reality TV star captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, November 14.

Nikki, 36, shared a sweet selfie with Matteo, 3 months, as well as two loved-up photos with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Aside from a hard week of teething — [it’s] so hard seeing your baby in pain! — I am so grateful for all the media outlets that talked Total Bellas and more,” the former WWE wrestler continued. “So, so grateful for everyone that tuned in live and sent us so much love and support.”

Nikki went on to say that in between work, she and “little Teo” spent plenty of quality time together. “I think he’s very happy mama is done with her crazy week,” the Los Angeles native wrote. “I will say, Matteo and I are attached at the hip! LOL. Now, it’s time to decompress with my love, his cuddles and kisses are what I need right now.”

Clearly, Nikki and Artem, 38, are enjoying themselves as newly minted parents. However, that’s not to say the couple, who got engaged in November 2019, didn’t experience any growing pains. In fact, when the Russian native completes his stint on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, he and Nikki plan to attend couples therapy.

“It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs,” the Incomparable coauthor star told Us Weekly on November 12. “It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

Eventually, Nikki explained to Artem that she needed “more attention” from him. “That is something we’ve worked on, and that’s gotten better,” she assured. “Artem and I have great communication, but it’s been lacking, but that’s something that we’ve been so strong about in our relationship [in the past].”

Working with a trusted “life coach,” the soon-to-be husband and wife hope to address their issues head-on. “We’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other,” Nikki explained. “We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’”

