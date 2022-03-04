Don’t rush her! Nikki Bella respectfully slammed questions about when she will marry her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, amid their more than two-year engagement.

“I will be getting married and I can’t wait,” the professional wrestler, 38, said on “The Bellas Podcast” on Thursday, March 3, with Artem, 39, accompanying her for the episode. “I do me, for me. So, that means I’ll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life.”

“There are also things that Artem and I don’t talk about,” Nikki continued, referring to the monetary commitment that a wedding entails. “Like, financially, we have so much more going on in our lives to think, for Artem and I, for the past two years, of putting our money into a wedding — it’s probably the main reason we’ve hesitated.”

She then doubled down on how they’re prioritizing their 20-month-old son’s growth above planning a ceremony and reception.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“We’re building a home that costs us four to five times more than we thought, and we want Matteo to have an amazing education,” the WWE star explained. “So, we started to put all our money in other places, and then we’re like, ‘Do we really want to spend all this on a wedding?’”

The pair also don’t want to make any promises to others, as Nikki added they “never wanted to say to people, ‘We don’t wanna spend the money on [a wedding] right now.’”

The couple first met when they were dance partners on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. Eight months after she ended her engagement to John Cena in July 2018, she confirmed their romance during an episode of Total Bellas in March 2019. And after a whirlwind romance, the lovebirds were engaged in November 2019.

On Monday, February 28, the WWE star appeared on E!’s Daily Pop and mentioned she wanted to “make sure” her relationship with the DWTS pro is “forever” for the sake of Matteo, who was born in 2020.

Despite the obstacles standing in their way, Nikki and Artem are eager to tie the knot eventually.

“When Artem’s on tour, when Artem’s gone, I get really sad,” the Total Divas alum added in her recent podcast. “I love my life with Artem in it and I can’t imagine Artem not in my life … I truly feel like, deep down in my heart, I’ve found the person that I do want to spend the rest of my life with and I do want to get married to him.”