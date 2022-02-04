Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev became a fan-favorite couple after announcing their engagement in November 2019. However, after several wedding postponements, some are wondering whether the two are still together after all this time.

The athletic duo first met when they were partnered up on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017. However, they weren’t romantically linked until two years later, going Instagram official in March 2019. By November of that year, Nikki and Artem announced their engagement. They had to halt their wedding plans, though, when Nikki became pregnant with their son, Matteo, who was born in July 2020.



Aside from Matteo, the pair also paused the planning due to COVID-19 restrictions, but they aimed to tie the knot by late 2021. And while they were rumored to have already married in November 2021, it doesn’t look like they’ve made it official just yet.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

The dancing pro had to leave Nikki and Matteo to go on tour with the rest of the reality series’ gang — and the WWE babe was heartbroken to part ways from him.

“And just like that, Dada is gone again,” Nikki wrote via Instagram in January 2022, adding a few crying heart emoji to the caption, alongside a video montage of their family. “Even though we have had a lot of days apart, we still managed to make all the moments together magical!”

Since she mentioned the two frequently spend time away from one another, some fans took to the comments section to ask about their wedding plans.

“When are you guys getting married?” one Instagram user wrote, whereas others told Nikki to “hang in there” during the temporary distance.

Despite their time apart, it appears the couple found ways to make the best of it. Artem took a brief moment to visit his fiancée during the 2022 DWTS tour.

“I’m so happy that I was able to see my family on a day off, even if it’s just for 11 [hours],” the Russian dancer captioned an Instagram post on January 11. “I miss them so much, they are the most precious people in my life. Don’t know what I’d do without them. Love you both.”

Artem’s time with the reality series’ live tour came to an abrupt end, however, which he announced on January 20 via Instagram. “My time on tour so far has been wonderful,” he wrote that day. “Unfortunately, I am having to step away from [the] tour for a while due to some unexpected health issues.”

While he didn’t elaborate on what he meant, it seems Nikki and Matteo welcomed Artem back with open arms.

“Luckiest girl in the world,” she captioned one Instagram carousel post on January 31, confirming her fiancé was home with them. “You’re the BEST my love!”