Do you, mama! Nikki Bella revealed that she does not plan on having a natural birth for the arrival of her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. “Epidural all the way!” the WWE star said on the March 4 episode of “The Bellas Podcast” with her twin, Brie, who is expecting her second child. Nikki joked that she’s “scarred” after seeing what her sister went through with her daughter, Birdie, whom she shares with husband Daniel Bryan.

“I do not want to feel that, which I know I already will,” Nikki, 36, explained. “I would be brave enough to attempt a natural birth, but what I like about an epidural is it relaxes that body. And, I think that helps the baby come out.”

Shutterstock

Brie noted that she went through “10 hours of labor” before receiving an epidural — and did not sugarcoat the pain she endured from her “toes” to the “top of her head.” As far as what she’s going to do her second time around, the starlet is still thinking about. “I don’t know what I’m going to do yet, I haven’t made any decisions,” Brie said.

Of course, it’s a woman’s prerogative how they want to give birth, but Brie warned Nikki that everyone will have an opinion. “When I first became a mom, I didn’t realize there was a lot of mom-shaming out there,” the Total Bellas star admitted. “What I told my sister is you’re going to hear a lot of opinions, you’re going to be judged for everything you do as a new mom. I told her just to ignore it.”

Although Brie has been through the ups and downs that come with motherhood, Life & Style exclusively learned that 3-year-old Birdie was the “inspiration” behind having a second child. “They look at her and smile, grateful for this extended family that they’re starting,” an insider gushed about the expectant parents.

Neither twin has divulged the sex of their unborn babies, but it will be exciting for the family no matter what. “Birdie wants a little sister, of course, but if Nikki has a girl, then Birdie gets a little cousin. It’s a win-win for Birdie,” the insider continued. “Daniel loves his little girl, but he doesn’t hide the fact that he would like a son and a little brother for Birdie.”

We can’t wait for more Bella cuteness!