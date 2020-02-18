Courtesy of Nikki Bella Instagram

Our hearts are full! Nikki Bella took to Instagram to reflect on her pregnancy thus far. “My baby is getting bigger! Goodness, loving this journey,” the reality TV star, 36, began on Monday, February 17. “It’s so beautiful, the miracle of life, it’s breathtaking.”

In addition to Nikki’s emotional message, the mother-to-be shared a sweet photo of herself and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev shopping at the Studio City farmers’ market. The pair, who announced their engagement in January, looked beyond smitten as they shopped for produce.

After all, the former Dancing With the Stars partners certainly have a lot to be excited about these days. (Ahem, a baby and a wedding!) As it happens, though, Nikki made it clear that she and Artem, 37, aren’t rushing down the aisle just yet. “I’m super excited even though everything was really fast … I’m definitely going to take my time getting married,” the WWE alum told her twin sister, Brie Bella, during a January 8 episode of their podcast.

“That was the one thing I told Artem is, I was like, ‘I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon,” she continued. “I really want to take our time being engaged and just soak it in.’ But I’m extremely, extremely happy.” Of course, at the time, it wasn’t public knowledge that both Nikki and Brie were expecting. Talk about an incredible plot twist, huh?

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People magazine on January 29. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

If that’s not crazy enough for you, the sisters also revealed that they likely conceived under the same roof! Basically, Nikki explained that she had no choice but to do the deed with Artem at Brie’s house. Shortly after recalling the events, Brie quipped, “Should we have our babies at my house, too?”

