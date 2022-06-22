Pure confidence! Nina Dobrev has really come into her own over the past few years when it comes to daring red carpet style. In 2022 alone, she’s worn her sexiest gown to date and has become far more comfortable rocking braless outfits.

The Vampire Diaries alum used to be far more conservative with the clothing she wore to events, often choosing ensembles that covered up her killer figure. But ever since she began dating Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White in 2020, Nina has been feeling herself when it comes to her wardrobe!

The brunette beauty’s daring red carpet choices become evident as soon as she attended the 27th amfAR Gala in July 2021 in Cannes, France. She wore a black strapless gown with a plunging front that showed off more skin than she ever had at any other event. The top was cut so low that she had to have been wearing some very powerful double-sided tape to keep in place, because Nina was mere inches away from a total wardrobe malfunction.

One year later at the same event, Nina somehow was able to top that look with an even more eye-popping gown. The gorgeous red dress featured a massive chest cutout that showed her decolletage, as well as plenty of underboob on one side. Once again, she must have had some magic tape with her that kept such a risky fashion choice from turning into a case of overexposure.

Several days later, Nina ditched her bra again while wearing an adorable low-cut white vest and matching trousers while attending the qualifying round of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix with Shaun on May 27, 2022. She oozed sexy style in the outfit as the couple posed alongside several the drivers as well as two team chiefs.

Nina later shared a series of Instagram photos from the event on June 4 while gushing about what a great time she had. “Took me 7 days to recover/be able to post last weekend’s Grand Prix. The drivers couldn’t drink, someone had to …” she joked about the partying she did over the three-day event.

Scroll down to see Nina’s sexiest braless pictures!