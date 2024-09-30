Noah (Adam Brody) had a big decision to make during the season 1 finale of Netflix’s Nobody Wants this – Joanne (Kristen Bell) or his career as a rabbi?

What Happens at the End of ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 1?

After Joanne agreed to convert to Judaism for her rabbi boyfriend Noah, she started having second thoughts following a conversation with his ex Rebecca (Emily Arlook) at Noah’s niece, Miriam’s (Shiloh Bearman), bat mitzvah. Rebecca warned Joanne that taking on the role of the rabbi’s wife would come with a lot of responsibilities, leaving Joanne unsure if she was ready for the commitment.

Unfortunately, with Noah seeking the position of head rabbi, he couldn’t be with someone who wasn’t also Jewish. Joanne didn’t want to make him choose between her and his dream job, so she broke up with him and begged him not to follow her when she walked away.

As Joanne left the bat mitzvah in the shuttle, she seemed to be holding out hope that Noah would chase her, and was noticeably disappointed when the shuttle drove off without his arrival. However, when it dropped her off, he was waiting for her in the parking lot.

When she asked him how they were going to be able to make their relationship work with his career, Noah told Joanne, “You’re right, I can’t have both,” and the show ended with him kissing her, seemingly confirming that Noah was choosing love over work.

“I like to think he’s chosen Joanne and the rest will work itself out, but that’s not his primary concern,” Adam told TVLine about the finale. “I don’t know if, in the light of day, he still feels that way, but in the moment, I feel like that’s what he’s communicating.”

Sasha and Morgan’s Friendship Exposed in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 1 Finale

The show’s secondary characters – Joanne’s sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Noah’s brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) – caused some major drama in the finale … although they might not know the extent of it.

Morgan and Sasha struck up an unlikely friendship amid their siblings’ romance. They were hiding how close they were from everyone, particularly Sasha’s wife Esther (Jackie Tohn). However, at Miriam’s bat mitzvah, Morgan got drunk and let the news slip to Rebecca.

Morgan and Rebecca previously ran into each other at a restaurant and Rebecca exaggerated about the extent of her relationship with Noah post-breakup. At the bat mitzvah, Morgan told Rebecca that she knew she was lying because Sasha told her. Rebecca brought this up to Esther, who was completely flabbergasted.

Although Esther thought Sasha and Morgan “barely knew” each other, she got ahold of his phone and found their lengthy text conversations, where they talked often about even the most mundane topics. This gave Esther even more of a reason to want Joanne and Morgan out of the family’s lives, which she made clear to Noah and Sasha’s mom, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh), by telling her, “Those f–king sisters have got to go.”

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Has Not Been Confirmed

Nobody Wants This has not been picked up for season 2 yet, although fans are already begging creator Erin Foster for another season.

“We’re getting a really positive response,” she told IndieWire. “And so I think the conversations have definitely started to happen about a potential season 2. The story in season 1 unfolds really slowly. And so I think if there is a season 2, I would want to just kind of pick up where we leave off and continue to take it slow, because I don’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. I mean, I want my show to be on the air as long as possible!”

She made a similar comment to TVLine, adding, “I just want to continue where we leave off. We took Season 1 really slow in their relationship. We didn’t move too fast, and I think it worked out really nicely, and so, I want to be able to continue that in a potential Season 2 and not move too quickly.”