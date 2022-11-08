Cha-ching! Adam Brody has come a long way since starring in the 2003 teen drama The O.C. Since then, he has starred in some of the biggest blockbuster films and is set to star in the FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Since being a Y2K teen heartthrob and respected actor, he’s earned an impressive net worth. Keep reading to find out how Adam makes his money.

What Is Adam Brody’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, the San Diego native has a net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Adam Brody Make His Money?

Adam’s main source of income is from his career in the TV and film industry. The Kid Detective actor gained major recognition through his role as Seth Cohen in The O.C. He played a rich outcast teen who fell in love with and dated the high school it girl Summer Roberts, played by Rachel Bilson.

The pair turned their on-screen romance into a full-fledged real-life relationship in 2004. However, they called it quits three years later but remained friendly toward one another.

“Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome,” Rachel captioned their 2019 Instagram selfie.

Adam has also appeared in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Thank You for Smoking and Jennifer’s Body.

What Are Adam Brody’s Latest TV Show and Movie Roles?

The producer is set to star in the 2022 FX series Fleishman Is in Trouble. Adam will act in the limited series alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes, which is based on a 2019 novel by author Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Photo by MJ Photos/Shutterstock

Adam attended the show’s red carpet premiere in November 2022 alongside wife and Gossip Girl icon Leighton Meester. The lovely couple dressed to the nines and made their rare public appearance together memorable for their fans.

The Ready or Not star donned a dark emerald suit with a speckled button-up shirt. Leighton, on the other hand, showed off her Upper East Side style by wearing a plunging brown velvet dress with floral embellishments.

Adam portrayed Matt Kayne in the 2018 horror film Isabelle and Super Hero Freddy Shazam! the following year. He will star in the 2023 sequel film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

When Did Adam and Leighton Get Married?

Adam and Leighton became the ultimate teen crossover lovers when they started dating in 2013. They kept their romance out of the public eye and even married in an intimate and private wedding ceremony the following year.

“I do some stuff, but she does the heavy lifting figuratively. Literally, I do the heavy lifting,” the Gilmore Girls alum wrote via Reddit in 2014, while giving fans a rare glimpse into their marriage.

Do Adam and Leighton Have Children?

The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Arlo, in 2015. Five years later, the Country Stong starlet gave birth to their son.

Much like their marriage, they keep the identity of their children extremely private.