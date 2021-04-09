Fish only, folks! Kim Kardashian‘s oldest daughter, North West, revealed she is a “partial pescatarian” during the Thursday, April 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 7-year-old dished about her dietary preferences during a scene in which uncle Rob Kardashian Jr. joined in on a family meal. The 34-year-old asked his niece why she didn’t eat any of her chicken nuggets during the dinner, to which the WWD cover girl replied that she only eats fish — and only occasionally, at that.

This isn’t the first fans have heard of North’s penchant for fish. In February 2020, Kim, 40, revealed her daughter was a pescatarian while clarifying her own dietary preferences via Twitter.

“I eat mostly plant-based,” she told one follower before explaining to another that her other children — 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 23-month-old son Psalm — also follow the same diet. “Yes, they do!” the Skims founder added in a second tweet. “North is a pescatarian, though.”

It seems North’s proclivities have veered closer to her mother’s, as she claimed she was only a “partial” fish-eater during the episode. It is possible we could see her go fully plant-based like Kim in the near future — or she may continue to consume fish. Either way, it seems that she enjoys following in her mama’s footsteps.

Considering her dedication to a vegan lifestyle, you would think Kim would be incredibly strict when it comes to what she feeds her children — but sister Kourtney Kardashian holds the title of strictest Kardashian mama.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Kim is way less strict about the kids’ diet than Kourtney is,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in October 2019. “[Kim and Kourtney] used to be complete opposites, and Kourtney’s kids would love being at Aunt Kimmy’s where they could eat pizza and brownies.”

However, the Skims founder has clearly cleaned up her children’s eating habits since going plant-based in February 2019. “Kim has gotten a little more strict with their diets because they are in school and she wants them to have more well-rounded meals so they can focus and also not be so hyped up on sugar at school,” the source added.