Always in the spotlight! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North West certainly isn’t shy. From crashing interviews to telling off the paparazzi, the 7-year-old knows how to garner attention.

In April, the KKW Beauty mogul recorded a video of herself urging California residents to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic when her eldest kiddo made a surprise appearance.

“Hi, everyone in California. I’m Kim Kardashian West and I just wanted to talk to you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said before her tiny tot interrupted. “And North West.”

Kim put her best effort to continue the PSA, despite the fact that she wanted to laugh after North included herself. “It’s California. We’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves,” Kim added before North chimed in again revealing she “went out.”

“You went outside in your backyard, and that’s totally fine,” Kim assured. The mom of four tried to continue with the clip but once again stopped to ask North to “not jump on the bed.”

“You should be more busy with your kids not your friends,” North said off-camera, after Kim asked her to “give me two seconds to seriously do this.”

“She’s running the house, or so she thinks she is,” the reality starlet told Refinery 29 after the incident. “I can’t get away from her.”

One week prior, the little one crashed her mom’s beauty tutorial. “North, can I please just do a little tutorial?” she asked on April 9. “It’s all I want to do, is one little fun thing for myself.”

The brunette babe resorted to “hiding in the guest room” to get a break from her kids because they “will not leave me alone.” #MomLife.

Keep scrolling to relive all of North West’s sassiest moments — just in time for her birthday on June 15.