On September 23, Olivia Munn announced she and husband John Mulaney had welcomed their second child.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” the Newsroom star wrote on Instagram, sharing that Méi means plum in Chinese. “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon, for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

It wasn’t an easy journey for baby or parents. In 2023, Olivia, 44, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and underwent five surgeries as part of her treatment. Among them was a hysterectomy, which meant she could no longer carry her own children. So Olivia and John, who tied the knot this July, turned to a surrogate to help make their wish of giving son Malcolm, 2, a sibling come true.

“They say their family is now complete,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Olivia and John thought having two children under 3 would be more chaotic, but the adjustment has actually been pretty smooth!”

While family and nannies are currently on hand to offer the sleep-deprived parents assistance, Olivia is in the trenches doing the dirty (diaper!) work. “She loves it,” says the insider. “Being a mom has always been her dream role.”

Be that as it may, it looks like little Méi is busy securing her place as a daddy’s girl. “John didn’t think he would melt as much as he has,” spills the insider. “He sings to Méi and says he’s already trying out jokes on her. And Méi seems to just light up when he holds her.”

Big brother Malcolm also appears smitten. “He couldn’t wait to meet his sister,” notes the insider, adding that the new addition’s nursery is “decorated in warm colors — beige and pink — and Olivia calls it a mini sanctuary. She and John were super prepared for Méi’s arrival.”

None of it would have come to fruition, however, without the woman who carried their embryo. (The couple had frozen two healthy fertilized eggs following Olivia’s diagnosis.)

“When I first met our gestational surrogate, we spoke mother to mother,” Olivia said. “She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel.”

Though Olivia and John, 42, say they’re done having kids, those closest to the couple aren’t convinced. “This experience went so perfectly that, who knows?” muses the insider. “They might decide they want a third child with the same surrogate!”