He’s a dad of two! John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their first child, a son named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in November 2021. Three years later — and six months after Olivia announced her breast cancer diagnosis — the couple revealed that their family had grown again, with daughter Méi June Mulaney arriving via surrogate in September 2024.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Welcomed Son Malcolm in 2021

The Saturday Night Live alum announced in September 2021 that he and Olivia were expecting their first child together. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we’re having a baby together,” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time.

John and Olivia welcomed Malcolm on November 24, 2021. The baby boy made his debut on his dad’s Instagram page one month later. “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” John wrote. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

In a March 2022 Instagram post, Olivia described Malcolm as “the happiest, chillest baby.”

“He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him,” she wrote. “Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm. I love you I love you I love you.”

When Olivia and John got married in July 2024, Malcolm was one of two attendees at the intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s Daughter Mei Was Born Via Surrogate

John announced the birth of his and Olivia’s second child in an Instagram post on September 22, 2024. He shared a photo from the hospital, as well as a video of himself burping the little girl and a snap of their family standing next to a balcony overlooking a body of water.

Courtesy of Olivia Munn/Instagram

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” he wrote in the caption. “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese.”

Olivia also shared photos of their baby girl and a similar caption, adding, “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

The mom of two continued, “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded.”

Olivia announced in March 2024 that she was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of breast cancer in April 2023. After receiving her diagnosis, the New Girl actress did an egg retrieval that resulted in two healthy embryos. Olivia opened up about surrogacy in an interview with Vogue.

“A surrogate isn’t a scary prospect to me anymore because there’s nothing I can do,” she said. “If we want to build our family, this is our option. This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options … because I know a lot of people don’t.”

“They’re optimistic about the embryos. Olivia would love to welcome a little girl,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in May 2024. “They’re just happy to have more time together. They feel lucky, as if they’ve been given a second chance, and John and Olivia have no intention of wasting it.”