The past year hasn’t been easy for Olivia Munn. After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, the Newsroom alum, 43, underwent a double mastectomy in May 2023. To ward off a recurrence of the disease, she was prescribed estrogen-suppressing drugs — which Olivia says left her with “next-level, debilitating exhaustion.” Worried she was missing out on 2-year-old son Malcolm’s childhood, the star opted to get a hysterectomy this April, rather than continue the treatment medications.

“I did have one real moment of panic. A real breakdown,” she recently told Vogue. “It’s just so strange when you’ve been with this body your entire life, had your period for so long, feel when you’re ovulating, and all of a sudden it’s gone.” But now, Olivia’s looking forward to brighter days with boyfriend John Mulaney, whose support has been unflinching throughout five total surgeries and the painful recoveries that followed.

“They’ve definitely grown closer because of her cancer battle,” an insider ​exclusively tells Life & Style. “Today, it seems like the hardest part is behind them. John and Olivia are taking it day by day, but they’re also starting to make some exciting plans for the future. A wedding and expanding their family are both in the cards!”

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Are Making Wedding Plans

Up first? The “I Dos,” says the insider. “Olivia would love to have them on the beach, possibly in Hawaii,” the insider notes. “The one thing that’s for sure, though — Malcolm will play a large part in the ceremony.” Then comes baby No. 2.

Following her April 2023 cancer diagnosis, Olivia did an egg retrieval that ultimately resulted in two healthy embryos. She and John (who’d each been hoping for one embryo at best) cried hearing the good news. While they’ll need to use a gestational surrogate to carry their child, Olivia is taking it all in stride.

“A surrogate isn’t a scary prospect to me anymore because there’s nothing I can do,” she told Vogue. “If we want to build our family, this is our option. This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options … because I know a lot of people don’t.”

Olivia and John, 41, realize nothing is guaranteed, but, the insider adds, “They’re optimistic about the embryos. Olivia would love to welcome a little girl.” This might not be how John and Olivia imagined things unfolding when they first became a couple in 2022. Still, says the insider, “they’re just happy to have more time together. They feel lucky, as if they’ve been given a second chance, and John and Olivia have no intention of wasting it.”